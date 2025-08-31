Tragedy in Savè: a man in his fifties found dead under a shed

- Publicité-

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, a man in his fifties was found dead under a shed in the Adjegounlè neighborhood, not far from the preschool of the same name in Savè, Collines Department.

Residents immediately alerted the relevant authorities. The medical team from Boni Hospital, dispatched to the scene, carried out the usual assessment.

No apparent signs of violence were found on the body, leaving the cause of death still undetermined. Nearby, a bag containing personal effects was discovered, fueling the hypothesis that the victim might be a person with mental health issues, though this remains to be confirmed.

A neighborhood inquiry is being considered to shed light on this sudden and mysterious death of an individual who does not appear to be known in the area.