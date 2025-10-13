The Benin Bar in mourning: Maître Paul Kato Atita has passed away

The Beninese legal world has lost a leading figure. On Friday, October 10, 2025, Attorney Paul Kato Atita, a prominent lawyer, died in Porto-Novo.

The announcement of his death was confirmed by several corroborating sources. According to initial reports, Attorney Atita is said to have succumbed to health complications. He was rushed to the Centre hospitalier départemental de l’Ouémé, where he passed away.

Attorney Kato Atita had distinguished himself by his involvement in high‑profile, complex cases, notably defending opposition figures. He was known for his tenacity, his sense of justice and his independence. He was part of the team of lawyers who defended Olivier Boko in the most recent case in which he was cited. He also defended, in various cases, figures such as Yayi Boni, Reckya Madougou…

Le Barreau du Bénin mourns the loss of a committed and respected lawyer, whose career left a mark on the national judicial landscape. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by the Barreau and the family.