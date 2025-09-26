Tchaourou: major cache of ammunition seized in Bétérou

- Publicité-

The customs authorities of Borgou-Alibori ended an ammunition trafficking operation on the morning of Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

A batch of 15,000 rifle cartridges was discovered in Sinahou, a village in the Bétérou arrondissement, concealed in sand carried by a three-wheeled vehicle on which a shovel had been placed.

The tricycle driver, stopped at the scene, abandoned the merchandise and the vehicle and fled.

Customs inspector of the regional anti-fraud service, Rodrigue Alofa, in charge of the case, confirmed an investigation has been opened to identify those responsible and trace the routes of this trafficking.

This operation highlights clandestine transport networks often hidden in mobile storage units or seemingly innocuous loads. It also underscores the increased vigilance of security services in the rural areas of the Borgou-Alibori department.