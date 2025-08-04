BY COUNTRIES
Strategic membership of Michel Missikpodé: The BR strengthens its foothold in the 20th district
Benin

Strategic membership of Michel Missikpodé: The BR strengthens its foothold in the 20th district

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Logo du parti Bloc Républicain
With less than a year to go before the 2026 general elections, the Republican Bloc continues its expansion momentum in the Beninese political field. The political formation led by the State Minister Abdoulaye Bio Tchané recorded a significant new membership this Saturday: that of former Deputy Michel Missikpodé, an influential figure in the Tolli cultural area.

The ceremony held in Avrankou was marked by the presence of the BR’s political coordinator in the 20th electoral constituency, the honorable Mathias Kouwanou, also known as “Akoma”, the major proponent of this strategic alliance.

Known for his ability to mobilize in Avrankou as well as Akpro-Missérété, Michel Missikpodé joins the ranks of the BR with the stature of a veteran of the Beninese political scene, a witness to the country’s major transformations since the revolutionary era. His commitment to the white horse party is seen as a real turning point in the electoral balance of power in the region.

In recent weeks, the coordination of the 20th constituency, driven by Mathias Kouwanou, has recorded a series of significant memberships, especially in the village of Zoungbomey in Akpro-Missérété. The arrival of Michel Missikpodé strengthens this momentum and is, according to several observers, a strong signal sent to the political opponents of the Republican Bloc in the area.

“This membership is the result of in-depth work, carried out methodically and faithfully among the people. Michel Missikpodé is a field man, a man of experience, and his integration into our ranks testifies to the relevance of our vision,” declared Mathias Kouwanou with satisfaction at the end of the ceremony.

Through this alliance, a new political pact is taking shape in the 20th constituency. The Republican Bloc affirms its intention to build a solid and conquering majority by 2026.

