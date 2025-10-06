Security: Benin repatriates a fugitive arrested in Nigeria for cross-border crimes

Sunday, September 28, 2025, Nigerian authorities, in collaboration with Interpol, apprehended in Idi Iroko, Ogun State, a Beninese national named Sunday Kotin, who was wanted for various cross-border crimes.

The charges against him include armed banditry, drug trafficking, smuggling of weapons and ammunition, and cattle theft.

Fleeing Beninese justice, he took refuge on Nigerian territory after several of his accomplices were tried. Intelligence passed to law enforcement enabled a discreet operation carried out by Interpol’s National Central Bureau (BCN) in Nigeria.

Following his arrest, Kotin was questioned about his involvement in the reported criminal activities, then handed over to Beninese judicial authorities.

The head of the Nigerian police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, praised the coordination between the authorities of both countries, saying that Nigeria must not serve as a sanctuary for those who commit serious offenses.

This arrest reflects the growing willingness of states in the sub-region to work together for security and to effectively combat transnational criminal networks.