Savè: Police station opens in Oké-Owo to enhance security

The village of Oké-Owo, in the commune of Savè, has just taken a major step in security with the official opening of a police station.

The announcement was made official on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, during a field visit by Commissioner Victorin Agossou, former head of Ouidah’s 4th arrondissement, now assigned to head this new unit.

This project answers a longstanding request from the Association Générale des Résidents et Ressortissants pour le Développement d’Oké-Owo (AGROD), keen to combat the resurgence of criminal activity in the locality.

Reassurances for local residents

Addressing residents, Captain Agossou made a point of expressing his readiness and commitment to ensure their protection. He promised to serve “with loyalty and dedication” the citizens of Oké-Owo, a sensitive border area. People long exposed to insecurity are welcoming this initiative with relief and hope.

For the government, the opening of this police station is part of a broader strategy to secure high-risk areas. The goal is to strengthen the state’s presence in border zones and ensure the safety of people and property. This additional component in the policing system also aims to deter criminal networks operating in these areas.

The establishment of the Oké-Owo police station thus marks an important milestone in the fight against local insecurity and reflects the authorities’ resolve to bring the security forces closer to the people.