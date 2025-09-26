Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

- Publicité-

A macabre discovery shook the residents of Savalou on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

The lifeless body of a young girl, decapitated, was found on the Logozohè road, a route leading to Glazoué, in the Collines department.

According to information reported by BIP Radio, the exact circumstances of this tragedy remain unknown, as does the identity of the suspected perpetrators of this atrocious act. The news has provoked strong emotion in the region, raising many questions about the motives behind such a crime.

The topic was also discussed on a radio program on Thursday, where listeners, shocked, unanimously called on young girls and boys to be more vigilant. They urged them, in particular, to inform their relatives of their movements and to routinely report their locations in order to reduce risks.

An investigation is expected to be opened to clarify the circumstances of this tragedy, which has plunged the population into consternation.