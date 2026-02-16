Nigeria: Davido withdraws from the legal battle for custody of his daughter Imade Adeleke

In the midst of a custody battle for his daughter Imade, Davido announces his withdrawal from the proceedings and condemns what he deems unacceptable, even invoking the memory of his late son.

The Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has announced his withdrawal from the ongoing court proceedings concerning the custody of his daughter Imade. The decision was accompanied by a firm message posted on X, in which the artist expresses his outrage after the latest developments in the case.

Friday evening, the singer took care to clarify a central point: he never claimed exclusive custody of his daughter. “I never asked for exclusive custody… I asked for joint custody. No one won, no one lost, but I won… so I don’t understand why some people are celebrating. There’s nothing to celebrate.”, he wrote, sweeping away rumors circulating on social media.

“The lowest blow”

Davido explained that he decided to withdraw from the proceedings after what he called an unacceptable turn during the hearings. According to him, references were made to his late son, an episode he describes as particularly painful. “I decided to drop the case because… until she reveals her last ace! MY LATE SON! THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE! The lowest blow!”, he denounced. The artist says his move was guided by love and a sense of responsibility toward his daughter. “My daughter will grow up knowing that I fought for her… let’s move on. One love!”, he added.

Tensions at the Lagos High Court

In his Instagram story, the star also criticized the opposing party’s conduct, describing it as unprofessional. The remarks come after posts by Lagos-based lawyer Maruf Muhammed, who spoke of tense moments during a hearing at the Lagos State High Court in Yaba.

Despite the legal tensions, Imade has recently been seen alongside her father, notably after her success in a talent show, a moment widely shared and praised by fans. The dispute between Davido and Imade’s mother remains in the spotlight, while many observers are calling for a peaceful co-parenting arrangement in the child’s best interests.



