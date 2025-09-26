N’Dali: wife of a cattle dealer killed in a violent raid

- Publicité-

A tragedy has struck the village of Marégourou, in the Bori district (commune of N’Dali), on the night of Saturday, September 20 to Sunday, September 21. The home of a livestock dealer was stormed by around ten armed individuals. The trader’s wife lost her life in the shooting that broke out.

According to collected testimonies, the attackers burst into the livestock dealer’s home. Resisting, he reportedly managed to neutralize one of the assailants and injure several others. While trying to flee, some attackers are said to have opened fire, fatally wounding the owner’s wife. No material goods appear to have been taken.

Alerted immediately, the Republican police went to the scene and an investigation has been opened to find the perpetrators of this attack.

According to La Nouvelle Tribune, this appears to be another attack of the same kind targeting this dealer, who was already the victim of an earlier attempted attack. Villagers suspect that the man is being specifically targeted by his assailants.