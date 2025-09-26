Motorcycle registration: the latest measures granted by Anatt before the destruction of uncollected plates

- Publicité-

L’Agence nationale des transports terrestres (Anatt) maintient sa décision de détruire les plaques d’immatriculation produites avant le 31 décembre 2023 mais non retirées par leurs propriétaires.

Cette destruction interviendra après le 15 octobre prochain. L’annonce a été confirmée par Laure Togbé, Responsable Littoral de l’Anatt, au micro de Matin Libre Télévision.

« Depuis 2023, nous avons lancé l’opération Zéro moto non immatriculée au Bénin. Nous avons multiplié les canaux d’information : médias, réseaux sociaux, spots en langues locales, déplacements dans les mairies et arrondissements. Malgré tout, l’engouement a été faible », a expliqué Laure Togbé.

Une première échéance avait été fixée en 2024, repoussée ensuite à décembre de la même année. Mais cette fois, l’agence se montre inflexible : « L’Anatt a vraiment décidé de détruire les plaques le 15 octobre 2025 », a-t-elle insisté.

Simplified retrieval procedure

For users who have misplaced their deposit documents, they now just need to go to an Anatt branch with their motorcycle. « The agent will enter the surname, given name and chassis number into the database to find the registration number. The plate is then attached on the spot, free of charge, » the official clarified.

Users more familiar with digital tools can also check themselves online. By entering their chassis number on the site www.moto.anatt.bj, they can generate their registration certificate, then go to an agency to pick up the plate and the vehicle registration document (carte grise).

- Publicité-

Digital innovations

Laure Togbé also announced innovations aimed at streamlining procedures. From now on, applicants are notified by SMS or e‑mail as soon as their plate is available.

She also reminded that a registration certificate given by a dealer after buying a motorcycle is not enough: « This document only allows you to go to an Anatt agency to obtain the vehicle registration document (carte grise), » she explained.

This new organization aims to reduce queues, limit additional costs and simplify registration procedures.