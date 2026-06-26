Liberation of the Northern area of the Fishing Route: Prefect Gilbert Déou Malè in awareness mode on the ground

The liberation of public spaces is entering its active phase along the Benin coast, but not without prior consultation.

As part of the operation to liberate the Northern perimeter of the Fishing Route, scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026, the prefect of the Littoral department, Gilbert Déou Malè, accompanied by a delegation from the Cotonou city hall, conducted a proximity visit to the site.

This initiative aimed to establish direct communication with the affected populations to carry out a detailed awareness session on the stakes of this urban planning measure.

While reiterating the absolute necessity of adhering to the legal provisions in place, the prefectural authority took the opportunity during this visit to notify an immediate summons to the targeted occupants, inviting them to comply with the established requirements.

Through this outing, the prefect reaffirmed his commitment to dialogue and harmonious management of public space, prioritizing listening before any administrative constraints. For this mission, Gilbert Déou Malè was accompanied by the Departmental Director of Living Environment, as well as officials from the National Agency for Land and Property (ANDF) and municipal technical services.

This operation follows an earlier announcement from the Ministry of Living Environment and Transport, which declared the mandatory dismantling of makeshift constructions within this protected perimeter, strategically located between the Marie Stella residences in Cotonou and the Door of No Return in Ouidah.

The authorities reiterated their call for populations to voluntarily remove their installations, an essential step to avoid resorting to coercive measures and to ensure the smooth progress of this public utility project.