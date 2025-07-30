BY COUNTRIES
Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast – Re-enrollment on the electoral list: the UN rejects Tidjane Thiam’s request

Policy
New twist in the case opposing Tidjane Thiam to the Ivorian State. The United Nations Human Rights Committee has rejected the request for provisional measures introduced by the president of the PDCI-RDA, who hoped to get his registration on the electoral list for the presidential election on October 25, 2025.

The information was made public this Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in a statement issued by Master Jean-Marc Fedida, lawyer for the State of Côte d’Ivoire. He specifies that the UN body did not accede to Mr. Thiam’s request, dealing a blow to his legal strategy.

“Contrary to Mr. Thiam’s defense claims, the Committee in no way ordered Côte d’Ivoire to proceed with his re-registration on the electoral list,” the statement emphasizes.
Furthermore, the Human Rights Committee felt that the legal procedure leading to the decision of the Abidjan court of first instance, which established Mr. Thiam’s ineligibility, respects the rights guaranteed by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Therefore no provisional measure turned out to be necessary, due to a lack of observed violation of the political and civil rights of the applicant.

“Côte d’Ivoire is a democracy respectful of its international commitments in terms of civil and political rights,” concluded Mr. Fedida.

