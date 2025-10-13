Ivory Coast: no deaths reported during the opposition march in Abidjan

The Ivorian fact-checking platform Alertes 100 denied, on Saturday, October 11, 2025, the information circulating on social media claiming there were deaths during the opposition march in Abidjan.

“Beware of disinformation! Several posts claim there was live gunfire and people killed following the demonstrations of October 11, 2025. This information is completely unfounded”, the platform warned on its Facebook page.

A reference in fact-checking in the Ivory Coast, Alertes 100 says these rumors come from actors accustomed to manipulating information, seeking to create an atmosphere of fear and confusion on the eve of the presidential election.

According to the results of its investigation, the images accompanying these false posts have been taken out of context. They come from a report by the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) dated January 8, 2011, related to the post-electoral crisis, and have no connection to current events.

These false reports emerged after the heavy-handed dispersal of a march by the Front commun PPA-CI/PDCI on Saturday morning in Cocody. Several demonstrators were arrested, the march having been banned by the Abidjan prefecture. Security forces used tear gas to disperse the gatherings, but no live gunfire or deaths have been reported by official sources or witnesses on the scene.

“Before sharing any information, always check its source on official channels. Beware of unverified content circulated only on social media”, Alertes 100 recommended, urging internet users to be cautious and discerning.

This disinformation campaign comes as the campaign for the October 25 presidential election is in full swing. Five candidates are running, including incumbent president Alassane Ouattara, while the opposition is contesting his fourth term and denouncing the exclusion of its main leaders, Laurent Gbagbo, Tidjane Thiam and Pascal Affi N’Guessan.