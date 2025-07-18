“I was on the verge of giving up music,” Nikanor pays tribute to his unseen pillars

-Publicité-

During the listening session for his new EP, Beninese artist Nikanor gave an emotional account of a dark period in his career.

“I was on the brink of giving up music in Benin,” Nikanor confessed, his voice filled with emotion, to an audience hanging on his every word.

This Thursday evening, as he premiered his new EP, the artist reflected on a lesser-known challenge in his career. It was about a concert in Cotonou threatened with cancellation after the abrupt departure of his team, just five days before the event.

Alone, or almost. Because amidst this storm, two people stood by him. Nikanor asked them the question haunting him: “Why didn’t you leave like the others?” The reply was simple but profound. “You’ve done nothing to give us a reason to abandon you.” A loyalty that the singer publicly honored, despite the natural discretion of his supporters.

At the heart of this acknowledgment, a name that is none other than Didier Ahéhéhinnou, Nikanor’s cousin, and much more. “He wasn’t even ready, he was barely learning management, but he took over on the fly,” Nikanor recounted.

The artist invited Didier onstage, despite his reluctance to be in the spotlight, to give him a heartfelt tribute, which was applauded by the audience.