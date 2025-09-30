Godomey: Republican Police deliver a major blow against the underworld

From Saturday, September 27 to Monday, September 29, 2025, the Godomey district police station carried out a large-scale operation that led to the arrest of thirty (30) individuals involved in various offenses, notably thefts of motorcycles, air conditioners, mobile phones, computers and even possession of a firearm.

This action is part of the Police républicaine’s strategy to strengthen the safety of people and property in the municipality of Abomey-Calavi.

The operation took place in two phases. On Saturday, September 27, an individual was arrested for stealing several air conditioners and attempting to steal a motorcycle. The investigations carried out made it possible to trace a network of criminals operating in the area.

On the night of September 28–29, a first raid in the Godomey Centre neighborhood led to the arrest of thirteen (13) individuals and the seizure of significant stolen items. A few hours later, on Monday, September 29 at 6:00 a.m., a second operation in Dèkoungbé resulted in the capture of seventeen (17) other criminals.

The material findings of this operation illustrate the scale of the dismantled criminal activities: four motorcycles hidden in the bush, several machines stripped for parts, no fewer than 477 mobile phones, ten tablets, a laptop, computer parts already dismantled, air conditioners, motor pumps, fans, an SBEE meter and even a homemade pistol were recovered.

With this major roundup, the Police républicaine, through the Godomey police station, sends a clear message to outlaws: no one can defy the authority of the State with impunity.

By strengthening the security of people and property, it reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protect the population and to maintain peace and quiet in the neighborhoods.