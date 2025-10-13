Djakotomey: a middle school principal arrested for alleged 15 million FCFA fraud

A public middle school principal in the Djakotomey commune, Couffo department, was arrested in Dogbo-Zaphi on suspicion of fraud against a Beninese person from the diaspora.

According to sources close to the investigation, the suspect, a history and geography teacher, allegedly abused the trust of his cousin, who is identified as the victim in the case.

The principal allegedly convinced his relative to send money intended for Reckya Madougou, who is currently incarcerated, by making him believe that the former minister was gravely ill and in need of financial assistance, reports the newspaper L’Investigateur.

Over the months, several transfers totalling around 15 million CFA francs were reportedly made.

Suspicions arose when the victim, confronted with certain inconsistencies, decided to verify the information with Reckya Madougou’s mother. She then discovered that the funds had never reached the presumed recipient.

Alerted, the police arrested the suspect with the support of the Dogbo police station. The accused was placed in police custody and then transferred to Abomey, where he will have to answer charges of fraud and cybercrime before the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET).