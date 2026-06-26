Dangnivo Trial: the hearing postponed to Friday, July 3

The case of the former official of the Ministry of Finance, Urbain Dangnivo, resumed on Friday, June 26, 2026, before a postponement was announced.

The court announced, on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 1:36 PM, the postponement of the trial regarding the disappearance of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo to Friday, July 3, 2026.

This postponement comes after the striking testimony of Grégoire Dangnivo, the victim’s brother. He formally absolved the two main accused, Codjo Alofa and Donatien Amoussou, of any direct responsibility in the crime, while demanding that they disclose the behind-the-scenes of the initial investigation’s “setup.”

This one-week extension should allow the court to analyze the request made by the defense, which calls for the appearance of the former Director General of the National Police, General Louis Philippe Houndégnon. The meeting on July 3 is already shaping up to be decisive for the continuation of this major political-judicial case.