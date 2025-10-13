Côte d’Ivoire : the opposition calls for daily demonstrations ahead of the presidential election

Less than two weeks before the October 25 presidential election, the two main Ivorian opposition parties, the Parti démocratique de Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI) led by Tidjane Thiam and the Parti des peuples africains – Côte d’Ivoire (PPA-CI) led by Laurent Gbagbo, announced on Sunday, October 12, a mobilisation “every day ” until a political dialogue is opened.

On Saturday, a march organized in Abidjan was dispersed by security forces, despite the ban on demonstrations. According to the interior ministry, 237 people were detained. The opposition parties denounce a “brutal crackdown” and say they are determined to continue the protests “for democracy, justice and peace”, while calling on their supporters to remain non-violent.

The political climate has grown tense since the Constitutional Council validated incumbent president Alassane Ouattara’s candidacy for a fourth term. The candidacies of Laurent Gbagbo and Tidjane Thiam were rejected on legal grounds, a decision the opposition deems unconstitutional.

On Sunday evening, a large police deployment was seen outside the residence of former Prime Minister Pascal Affi N’Guessan, whose candidacy was also invalidated, before it was lifted. Security forces reportedly also tried to detain Noël Akossi Bendjo, vice‑president of the PDCI.

Activist Pulchérie Gbalet, a civil society figure close to the opposition, on her part called for “shutting down the country” and for suspending the electoral campaign until a political dialogue is engaged.

The campaign, which opened on Friday, features five candidates, four of them from the opposition: Jean‑Louis Billon, Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, Ahoua Don Mello and Henriette Lagou, facing incumbent Alassane Ouattara.