Constitutional Court: death of Bernard Degboe, former advisor to the institution

The Constitutional Court of Benin is in mourning again. Bernard Degboe, a former councillor of the country’s highest constitutional court, died the weekend of September 27–28, 2025.

Aged 74, he leaves behind a long career in Benin’s judicial sector. Born around 1951 in Djègbadji, in the commune of Ouidah, Bernard Degboe was trained as a magistrate. He held various positions over the years, notably serving as chief of staff at the Ministry of Labor and Public Service.

During President Boni Yayi’s first term, he was appointed as a special adviser at the Ministry of the Interior before being assigned to the office of the Minister of Justice.

In 2008, he became a member of the Constitutional Court under the presidency of Robert Dossou, and was reappointed in 2013 to sit during Théodore Holo’s term. His mandate ended in 2018 with the arrival of the team led by Joseph Djogbénou.

This death comes just a few days after the burial of Pierre Ehoumi, another prominent figure in Benin’s judiciary.

In a statement, the Constitutional Court expressed its deep sorrow and offered its condolences to the family, while stressing the impact of the loss on the institution.