Benin: the trial of Julien Kandé Kansou postponed

The legal saga of Julien Kandé Kansou continues. The political activist, known for his critical stances on social media, will have to wait longer before learning his fate.

His trial, originally scheduled this week before the Court for the Repression of Economic and Terrorist Offenses (CRIET), has been postponed to January 27, 2026.

Charged with harassment by electronic means, Julien Kandé Kansou is accused of having posted online remarks deemed offensive toward certain authorities.

Read also : Benin: journalist Olivier Allocheme arrested

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

The opposition figure, for his part, categorically denies the charges, saying he only exercised his freedom of expression to “call on the leaders” about the country’s governance.

While waiting for the trial to resume, scheduled for early 2026, the activist’s supporters denounce a drawn-out procedure and the regime’s repeated violations of individual freedoms.