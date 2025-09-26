BY COUNTRIES
Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

By Edouard Djogbénou
The Baccalaureate Office (OB) of Benin is modernizing its services: requests for baccalaureate-related documents — diplomas, certificates, transcripts, authentications — are now possible online via the platform services.bac.bj.

This system allows users, whether in Benin or abroad, to request their documents without needing to travel in person.

According to the communicated procedures, each request must meet requirements such as providing the necessary documents (birth certificate, transcript of grades, receipt, etc.) and making the required payment via the platform.

The OB announces that once the file is processed, the user will be informed of the availability of their documents and will be able to pick them up or have them shipped if applicable.

This digitization contributes to improved accessibility, reduced processing times, and greater efficiency of public services in the field of education.

