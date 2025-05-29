Benin: summary of the Council of Ministers meeting held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025

- Publicité-

The Council of Ministers met on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Patrice Talon, President of the Republic and Head of Government. The following decisions were made:

I. Regulatory measures

I-1. Submission to the National Assembly of the 2026–2028 Multiannual Budgetary and Economic Programming Document

This document, intended to support the budget orientation debate, comes at a time of robust economic recovery in Benin. In 2024, the growth rate is projected at 7.5%, driven by improved agricultural productivity, industrial expansion, revitalized trade, and a controlled inflation rate of 1.2%.

Given the uncertain regional and international context, the government aims to maintain a sustainable fiscal path and strengthen medium-term planning. The Minister of Economy and Finance, in coordination with the Minister of Justice and Legislation, will take steps to organize the debate with Parliament.

I-2. Creation of the Beninese Company for Maritime and Lagoon Infrastructure and approval of its statutes

The company will be responsible for developing and implementing long-term strategies for protecting the Beninese coastline, including dredging operations, land reclamation, and preservation of natural areas. It will also oversee the construction and operation of a shipyard to maintain and ensure the seaworthiness of national vessels. The Council approved the company’s creation and adopted its statutes, instructing relevant ministers to expedite its operationalization.

II. Communications

II-1. Appointment of a project manager for the Agro-Food Technical Center in Benin

The center aims to enhance the competitiveness of agro-industrial companies, promote compliance with quality and hygiene standards, address the lack of modern technical equipment, and increase export capacity. It will provide consulting, technical assistance, studies, training, and support services for the agro-food and packaging industries.

II-2. Approval of the National Policy for the Promotion and Development of SMEs (2025–2034)

Developed through a participatory approach, this policy outlines strategic priorities to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). By 2034, the goal is to make these businesses competitive within a suitable institutional framework and favorable business environment to generate wealth and decent, sustainable jobs. The Minister of SMEs and Employment Promotion will oversee its implementation with relevant ministries.

II-3. Investment Code approvals

Eight companies have been approved to benefit from incentives under the Investment Code:

Specific Investment Regime GRANDS MOULINS DU BENIN SA – Capacity expansion of wheat flour production in Cotonou MOOV AFRICA BENIN SA – Network expansion (3G–5G) nationwide GEFIS INTERNATIONAL SARL – Sand dredging project in Sèmè-Podji PARTOUCHE CASINO COTONOU SA – Creation of a casino at Sofitel in Cotonou

Regime A PROTEIN N NUTS SARL – Soy oil and meal production unit in Allada LISA COCKTAILS SARL – Juice and alcohol-based cocktail production in Sèmè-Podji

Regime B GLOBAL VETENARY INDUSTRIES SA – Production of poultry premix and mineral concentrates in Ouidah NISI SARL – Production of vegetable oils and oilcakes in Tori-Bossito



These projects will create numerous jobs and generate significant value across multiple sectors of the national economy.

II-4. Emergency road repair program

Thirty critical sites across 16 communes were identified with damaged or collapsed structures and safety features. Repairs will cover both paved and unpaved roads, including:

Unpaved roads: Toucoutouna-Pèporiyakou, Cobly-Matéri, Kérou-Kaobagou, Parakou-Binassi-Pèrèrè-Nikki, Katagon-Avrankou, Avakpa-Tokpota

Paved roads: Kandi-Banikoara, Godomey-Calavi, Kpédékpo-Bohicon, Bohicon-Dassa, Abomey-Azovê, Ouidah-Comè-Grand-Popo, and the Martin Luther King Bridge in Cotonou

Rural tracks: Fowa-Singré-Anandana and Comè-Kpablè

The Council approved contracts with selected companies for the timely execution of these works.

II-5. Update on rent-to-own conditions for affordable housing

To expand access to economic housing, the following adjustments were approved:

Inclusion of Beninese diaspora and retirees

Extension of repayment period from 17 to 20 years

Reduction of interest rate from 6.5% to 4.5%

These conditions apply across all relevant programs, including those managed by the National Social Security Fund. Prices for outright purchase remain unchanged, as do rent-to-own terms for Type D social housing reserved for eligible civil servants (CFA 97,000/month over 25 years).

II-6. Roof repairs in 135 public secondary schools

Roof damage from storms and wind was reported in 135 secondary schools across 53 communes and 11 departments. The government has tasked the Education Infrastructure Construction Agency with coordinating urgent repairs to ensure proper learning conditions. Contracts will be issued for timely execution.

III. International meetings and events

Benin will participate in:

The 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Paris (July 6–16, 2025)

Statutory meetings abroad involving the ministries in charge of Development, Government Coordination, and Civil Service

IV. Appointments

Supreme Court

Counselors: Cosme AHOYO, Eric DEWEDI

Advocate General: Kocou Agbézounkè HOUNYOVI

Court of Auditors

President of the Chamber for Public Enterprises Audits: Komlan Latifou Franck DJIGLA

Ministry of Justice and Legislation

Director of the National Criminal Records Center: Jesukon Antoine ABEVI

Judicial appointments (on CSM advice): President, Cotonou Commercial Court: Romain KOFFI Public Prosecutor, Cotonou Court of First Instance: Olushegun TIDJANI SERPOS Attorney General, Cotonou Court of Appeal: Christian ADJAKAS President, Abomey Court of Appeal: Christian ATAYI



Issued in Cotonou on May 28, 2025

Edouard OUIN-OURO, Secretary General of the Government