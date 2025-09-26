BY COUNTRIES
Benin: rehabilitation work announced for eight university campuses

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
université de Parakou
Université de Parakou: Crédit Photo: DW
The Beninese government has announced the upcoming launch of renovation work on eight university campuses across the country.

This initiative aims to improve campus facilities and teaching conditions for students and staff at the institutions concerned.

According to the Council of Ministers’ report, the campuses affected by this work are those of Abomey-Calavi, Parakou, Natitingou, Dassa-Zoumè, Lokossa, Porto-Novo, Bohicon and Kétou.

The interventions will include the rehabilitation of existing infrastructure, the development of modern educational spaces, and the upgrading of sanitary and electrical facilities.

These works are part of a comprehensive effort to strengthen the quality of higher education in Benin, while providing students with more comfortable living conditions on campus.

University authorities emphasize that these actions will also help optimize the organization of programs and promote students’ academic development.

The government specified that the work will be carried out according to a precise schedule and supervised by specialized technical teams, in order to ensure their quality and compliance with current standards. Beneficiaries of these improvements should notice a clear enhancement of their learning environment in the coming months.

