Benin: police give details on operation cracking down on tinted windows

Starting October 1, 2025, a large-scale operation will be launched by the Republican Police to enforce the ban on vehicles with opaque or tinted front windows.

The Minister of the Interior, supported by the National Agency for Land Transport (ANATT), reminded that this measure is based on Decree No. 2017-546 of November 22, 2017, already in force, but until now applied with relative tolerance.

According to authorities, only windshields and front side windows are covered by this regulation. Any tint that obscures visibility from the outside will now be penalized. Owners of vehicles using aftermarket tint films will have to remove them before the deadline.

ANATT specifies that the authorization card applies only to vehicles that originally came with factory-tinted windows; it is not a permit for all tints.

Authorities say this measure aims to strengthen road safety, notably by making visual checks by law enforcement easier.

Offending vehicles will be immobilized and removed from circulation. The government has given motorists a deadline until September 30, 2025 to comply with the regulations.

This operation clearly marks a tightening of road safety policy in Benin.