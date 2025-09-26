BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: Patrice Talon visits the construction site of the National Assembly's new headquarters in Porto-Novo

Benin: Patrice Talon visits the construction site of the National Assembly’s new headquarters in Porto-Novo

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Patrice Talon lors de la CÃ©lÃ©bration du 61Ã¨me anniversaire de l'indÃ©pendance du BÃ©nin - Honneurs militaires et civilitÃ©s du PrÃ©sident de la RÃ©publique aux PrÃ©sidents des Institutions de la RÃ©publique et membres du gouvernement
Patrice Talon lors de la Célébration du 61Ã¨me anniversaire de l'indépendance du Bénin - Honneurs militaires et civilités du Président de la République aux Présidents des Institutions de la République et membres du gouvernement PH: Présidence Bénin
- Publicité-

The President of the Republic, Patrice Talon, visited the construction site of the new National Assembly headquarters this Tuesday afternoon.

The purpose of the visit was to inspect the progress, check the finishes, and ensure that the setting will meet the modernity standards set by the authorities.

Accompanied by several political and technical figures, including the President of the National Assembly, Louis Gbèhounou Vlavonou, the Minister of Living Environment and Sustainable Development, Didier José Tonato, the mayor of Porto-Novo Charlemagne Yankoty, as well as representatives from the companies involved (Koffi & Diabaté, Jet Contractor, KERE Architecture), the head of state closely inspected each floor of the building.

Among the elements reviewed were: staircase handrails, guardrails, and interior and exterior finishes. On the top floor of the central building, a mock-up office was set up to give a clear idea of what the deputies’ workspaces will look like. Large picture windows offer a panoramic view of Porto-Novo from the balcony of the presidential office, which Talon visited.

The president also issued instructions to clean up the immediate surroundings of the site so that the area around the building matches the prestige of the new facility.

Work began in April 2021. The site is supervised by the company SimAU Bénin SA, which acts as the delegated project manager, in collaboration with the companies mentioned above.

- Publicité-

This Tuesday, Patrice Talon left the site assured that the work, already well advanced, meets the expected standards. Respecting the deadlines, especially for finishes and interior fittings, however remains at the heart of expectations.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

Benin

Benin: ANDF denies any sale of land parcels and urges vigilance

Cameroon

U-17 Women’s World Cup: Morocco vs. Brazil, Ivory Coast vs. Spain, the full draw

Benin

World Cup 2026 (Q): several key Super Eagles players uncertain for Nigeria-Benin clash

VIEW ALL FEEDS