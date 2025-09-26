Benin: Patrice Talon visits the construction site of the National Assembly’s new headquarters in Porto-Novo

- Publicité-

The President of the Republic, Patrice Talon, visited the construction site of the new National Assembly headquarters this Tuesday afternoon.

The purpose of the visit was to inspect the progress, check the finishes, and ensure that the setting will meet the modernity standards set by the authorities.

Accompanied by several political and technical figures, including the President of the National Assembly, Louis Gbèhounou Vlavonou, the Minister of Living Environment and Sustainable Development, Didier José Tonato, the mayor of Porto-Novo Charlemagne Yankoty, as well as representatives from the companies involved (Koffi & Diabaté, Jet Contractor, KERE Architecture), the head of state closely inspected each floor of the building.

Among the elements reviewed were: staircase handrails, guardrails, and interior and exterior finishes. On the top floor of the central building, a mock-up office was set up to give a clear idea of what the deputies’ workspaces will look like. Large picture windows offer a panoramic view of Porto-Novo from the balcony of the presidential office, which Talon visited.

The president also issued instructions to clean up the immediate surroundings of the site so that the area around the building matches the prestige of the new facility.

Work began in April 2021. The site is supervised by the company SimAU Bénin SA, which acts as the delegated project manager, in collaboration with the companies mentioned above.

This Tuesday, Patrice Talon left the site assured that the work, already well advanced, meets the expected standards. Respecting the deadlines, especially for finishes and interior fittings, however remains at the heart of expectations.