Benin: more than 20,600 households benefit from the first cash transfers under the GBESSOKE program

The Beninese government has launched the operational phase of the Productive Social Safety Nets Program (PFPSP), called ‘GBESSOKE’, with a first wave of cash transfers reaching 20,621 households in the pilot communes.

This initiative mainly targets vulnerable populations and marks a concrete step in the government’s social protection strategy.

The first disbursements were made in 12 pilot communes, spread across the country’s 12 departments, for a total of 208,272,100 FCFA mobilized in this first month. To strengthen the program’s productive impact, an additional support of 50,000 FCFA per household is planned in the 6th and 9th months to support Income-Generating Activities (IGAs).

Recipients and selection criteria

About 85% of recipients are women, highlighting a predominantly female targeting. The selected households underwent on-site certification carried out by agents from the National Institute of Statistics and Demography (INStaD) and the Ministry of Social Affairs to verify their vulnerability.

Part of the preparations included the distribution of secured SIM cards to receive electronic transfers, which ensures transparency and traceability.

Program objectives

The GBESSOKE program is not limited to financial aid. It aims to sustainably lift the most vulnerable households out of poverty, create a dynamic of economic resilience, support beneficiaries in productive activities through IGAs, and gradually expand its coverage to Benin’s 77 communes once the certification processes are completed.

This first pilot operation shows that the government seeks to combine immediate solidarity with long-term empowerment. The amounts, although modest for each household, can have a significant effect on the daily lives of the targeted beneficiaries.

Moreover, the fact that the program includes measures such as the distribution of SIM cards, the establishment of community complaint channels, and regular monitoring strengthens its credibility.