Benin: heavy trucks over 10 tonnes subject to new rules in Grand Nokoué

The Beninese government has adopted new provisions regulating the movement of heavy trucks exceeding ten (10) tonnes in the Grand Nokoué.

Effective January 1, 2026, this regulation is set out in Decree No. 2025-508 of September 3, 2025.

Under these new provisions, heavy trucks over ten tonnes must follow designated mandatory routes from the Port of Cotonou during the time window from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Three main routes are defined:

1. Port of Cotonou → Zongo-Les Cheminots → Troisième pont → SOBEBRA Abattoir → Sèmè Junction → Junction at the Porto-Novo Bridge descent → Beau-Rivage Junction → Djevali Junction → Akpromissérété Junction.

2. Port of Cotonou → Zongo → UNAFRICA → Étoile Rouge → Cica Toyota → Stade de l’Amitié → Godomey Interchange → CEG Godomey → Pahou Market → Ahozon Toll → Gbéna → Godonoutin.

3. Port of Cotonou → heavy truck parking → Zongo Junction → RNIE1 section (via UNAFRICA, Étoile Rouge, Cica Toyota, etc.) → Godomey Interchange → RNIE2 section (IITA Junction, Kpota Junction, Arconville Junction, Kérékou Junction).

Specific access is planned between the Kérékou junction and the future agri-food logistics platform for the affected heavy trucks.

Objectives and penalties

The Minister of Living Environment and Transport, in charge of Sustainable Development, justifies this measure by the deterioration of roads, the subsidence of curb slabs, damage to sidewalks, inappropriate parking and the frequent accidents caused by these vehicles.

The aim is to protect road infrastructure, strengthen road user safety and improve the quality of life in the urban area.

The Republican Police will be responsible for enforcement, and offenders will face the penalties provided by law.