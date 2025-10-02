Benin: Daniel Edah alongside Kamel Ouassagari for the launch of the book “Renaître ensemble”

The book titled “Renaître ensemble” by LD deputy Kamel Ouassagari was released on the Beninese book market on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at the Institut Chants d’oiseaux de Cotonou. It took place in the presence of several political figures, including Daniel Edah, the event’s sponsor.

LD deputy Kamel Ouassagari officially presented his book “Renaître ensemble” this Wednesday, October 1 at the Institut Chants d’Oiseaux de Cotonou, in the presence of several political and intellectual figures, including Daniel Edah, the event’s sponsor.

The book “Renaître ensemble” by LD deputy Kamel Ouassagari,

Nearly 450 pages, structured in three parts, the work offers a critical analysis of Beninese governance and outlines concrete paths for the future. Balancing an assessment of the past, a diagnosis of the current situation, and proposals for economic development, youth, and national reconciliation, the author delivers his political and social vision with candor and ambition:

Read also : Benin: the MEMP officially launches distribution of school kits with the support of its partners

« Today, I want to respond to critics with clear arguments. This book is not a mere manifesto, but the result of our deep commitment to the nation. It constitutes our moral and social contract with the people. »

He emphasized the importance of solid political projects and the active participation of all citizens to build an inclusive and prosperous democracy. The deputy presented his strategy for employment, education, health, and industrial transformation, as well as his governance model based on integrity and transparency.

Distinguished supporters

Daniel Edah, the event’s sponsor, praised Kamel Ouassagari’s courage and the importance of sharing his vision for Benin:

Read also : Accusations by Ibrahim Traoré: Abidjan rejects any pact with jihadists and demands proof

“True strength is our ability to unite our ideas and align our visions to build a common path. The book’s title is no accident: alone, Kamel cannot achieve what is set forth in it. It is together that we must do it.”

Daniel Edah

Contributions from Léon Basile Ahossi and Professor Narcisse Tomety also enriched the evening. Léon Basile Ahossi recalled the intergenerational and intellectual ties that bind the author to prominent figures in the country, while Narcisse Tomety stressed the importance of shared values and collective courage to build Benin’s future. Note that an auction was organized for the occasion and raised 1,155,000 CFA francs.



