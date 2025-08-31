BY COUNTRIES
Benin — Cultural Class: 140 new supervisors deployed in 14 schools starting next school year

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Jean Michel Abimbola, du Tourisme, de la Culture et des Arts
The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts has taken on a major challenge: training the new cultural instructors recruited during the auditions held on April 23 and 24, 2025. The goal is to prepare their imminent deployment in the field to strengthen the integration of cultural classes into the education system.

Since Sunday, August 24, the instructors have been gathered at the University of Parakou, where the training officially started on Monday, August 25. It will continue until September 6, 2025.

The launch of the activities was presided over by the coordinator of the cultural classes project, Blaise Tchétchao, in the presence of the Departmental Director of Tourism, Culture and the Arts for Borgou-Alibori.

According to Blaise Tchétchao, 140 new instructors will be deployed to 14 schools starting next school year. The disciplines involved include theater, dance, music, and visual arts.

This initiative is part of the ongoing effort to gradually expand cultural classes, already operational in 89 secondary schools, resulting in 890 direct jobs created in the cultural sector. The new instructors, visibly enthusiastic, expressed their gratitude to the Head of State, Patrice Talon, with a standing ovation.

Beyond the educational aspect, this project reflects the government’s ambition to make culture a lever for education, employment, and national influence.

