Benin: BR and UPR sweep the 2026 communal and municipal elections (results)

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) released the official results of the communal and municipal elections held on January 11 in Benin. The Union Progressiste le Renouveau (UPR) is in the lead.

The die is cast for the 2026 communal and municipal elections. The CENA officially proclaimed the results of the poll held on January 11. The figures reveal a clear lead for the Union Progressiste le Renouveau (UPR) over its main challengers.

According to the figures released, the UPR leads with 48.92 % of the votes, which allows it to secure 963 municipal and communal councillors nationwide. The Republican Bloc (BR) follows closely with 44.43 % of the votes, corresponding to 852 councillors.

For its part, the Force Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE) finishes last with 6.65 % of the votes, a marginal presence in the municipal and communal councils elected from this election.

Beyond the distribution of seats, these elections are especially marked by a low voter turnout. The CENA reports a participation rate of 36.67%, a figure that rekindles the debate on citizen engagement and the population’s interest in local elections.