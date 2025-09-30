Benin: ANIP extends the deadline to transfer polling centers until October 3, 2025

The National Agency for Personal Identification (ANIP) announces an extension of the voting center transfer operations.

Originally scheduled to end on September 28, 2025, they will exceptionally continue until Friday, October 3, 2025.

However, ANIP specifies that two operations will come to a final end on Sunday, September 28, 2025. These are the inclusion on the computerized Voter List (LEI) of persons newly enrolled in the Ravip, as well as the updating of demographic data.

To facilitate the procedures, the institution reminds citizens that its online platform eservices.anip.bj, its mobile app ANIP BJ and the *USSD code 151# remain available.

These tools allow citizens to check their polling station or to transfer their polling station.

ANIP urges all latecomers to take this final opportunity to ensure they are properly registered and to participate in the upcoming elections with peace of mind.