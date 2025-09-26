Benin: ANDF denies any sale of land parcels and urges vigilance

- Publicité-

Since September 21, 2025, a fake press release attributed to the Agence nationale du Domaine et du Foncier (ANDF) has been circulating on social media, announcing plots for sale in the cities of Porto-Novo, Cotonou, and Parakou.

This press release, accompanied by a price list, purports to offer land for sale, encouraging users to contact phone numbers to complete transactions.

In an official statement dated September 25, the Director General of the ANDF, Victorien D. Kougblénou, described these documents as “blatant forgeries” and denounced them as an “attempted large-scale scam.”

He reiterated that the ANDF does not carry out property development, land trading, or act as an intermediary in land and real estate transactions.

The land administration therefore calls on the public to be vigilant and cautious, so as not to fall victim to this type of fraudulent scheme. It assures that all measures have already been taken to identify the authors of these fake documents and to initiate legal proceedings against them.

The ANDF also urges citizens to consult only its official communication channels for any information regarding land management and not to respond to suspicious solicitations from unverified sources.