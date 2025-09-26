BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: ANDF denies any sale of land parcels and urges vigilance

Benin: ANDF denies any sale of land parcels and urges vigilance

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Alerte
Alerte
- Publicité-

Since September 21, 2025, a fake press release attributed to the Agence nationale du Domaine et du Foncier (ANDF) has been circulating on social media, announcing plots for sale in the cities of Porto-Novo, Cotonou, and Parakou.

This press release, accompanied by a price list, purports to offer land for sale, encouraging users to contact phone numbers to complete transactions.

In an official statement dated September 25, the Director General of the ANDF, Victorien D. Kougblénou, described these documents as “blatant forgeries” and denounced them as an “attempted large-scale scam.”

He reiterated that the ANDF does not carry out property development, land trading, or act as an intermediary in land and real estate transactions.

The land administration therefore calls on the public to be vigilant and cautious, so as not to fall victim to this type of fraudulent scheme. It assures that all measures have already been taken to identify the authors of these fake documents and to initiate legal proceedings against them.

The ANDF also urges citizens to consult only its official communication channels for any information regarding land management and not to respond to suspicious solicitations from unverified sources.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

Cameroon

U-17 Women’s World Cup: Morocco vs. Brazil, Ivory Coast vs. Spain, the full draw

Benin

World Cup 2026 (Q): several key Super Eagles players uncertain for Nigeria-Benin clash

Benin

Ouidah: Three luxury hotels set to be built soon in Avlékété

VIEW ALL FEEDS