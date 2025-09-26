BY COUNTRIES
Benin: an alleged thief escapes a mob lynching in Calavi

By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
In Benin, a young man escaped a lynching after attempting to steal a motorcycle.

The scene took place in   Mariagélta,  a locality of the commune of Abomey-Calavi on the morning of Friday, September 19, 2025.

According to Les 4 Vérités, the attempted theft took a different turn when the young man was caught in the act. He fled to save his life. But the locals chased him as he ran.

Surprisingly, the alleged thief took refuge in a deep well, believing he was safe. But that was a mistake. Residents managed to get him out of the well with a rope. They subdued him and then alerted the police.

The police immediately went to the scene to take the alleged thief into custody. He was taken to the local police station to answer for his actions.

