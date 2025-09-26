BY COUNTRIES
Benin: a traffic accident kills four in Malanville

Benin: a traffic accident kills four in Malanville

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
-

A serious traffic accident occurred on Monday, September 22, 2025, in the Guéné arrondissement, in the village of Goungoun, municipality of Malanville.

The tragedy claimed the lives of four people and left several others injured, in addition to causing property damage. According to initial testimony gathered at the scene, a parked vehicle with no warning signals is believed to have caused the accident.

Another vehicle coming from the opposite direction was unable to avoid the collision, resulting in the fatal impact. The injured were urgently evacuated to the nearest health centers for treatment.

Local authorities are once again urging road users to stay vigilant and strictly comply with traffic safety rules to prevent such tragedies.

