Benin: a man sentenced to 50 months in prison for kidnapping a little girl

The Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) on Thursday sentenced a man to 50 months in prison for abducting a young girl, in collusion with a hairdresser.

According to the case file, reported by Banouto, the defendant, in collusion with the hairdresser, took part in the victim’s abduction, causing deep concern in the community.

Investigations carried out by law enforcement established the responsibility of both individuals in this criminal act, leading to their trial before the CRIET.

After examining the evidence and testimony, the Court found the principal defendant guilty of the abduction and his accomplice guilty of facilitating the act.

In its decision, the special jurisdiction sentenced each of the accused in this kidnapping case to 50 months in prison.