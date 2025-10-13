Benin: a fake deputy commissioner arrested in Abomey-Calavi

An individual posing as a deputy police commissioner was arrested this week in Abomey-Calavi, in the Atlantique department.

The man, dressed in an official uniform and displaying fake insignia, was extorting citizens and bar owners, according to several consistent witness accounts.

The alert was raised by residents who, intrigued by the behavior of this pseudo-officer, notified the authorities. A unit of the republican police was immediately deployed, allowing the suspect to be apprehended without incident.

Early findings of the investigation reveal that the accused was roaming several neighborhoods of the municipality, demanding “contributions” in the name of alleged control operations or support for the police hierarchy. A well-honed method that apparently allowed him to extract money from several victims.

Placed in police custody, the man will face charges of usurpation of title and functions, fraud, and extortion of funds.

The republican police praised the vigilance of the population and reminded that any officer on duty is identifiable by a verifiable identification number.

This case once again highlights the rise in incidents of professional identity impersonation in several localities across the country. Authorities urge citizens to report any suspicious behavior without delay in order to preserve the credibility of institutions and public safety.