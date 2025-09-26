Benin: a 2025-2029 strategic plan to boost employment and support young people

- Publicité-

The Beninese government approved, at the Council of Ministers on September 24, 2025, the 2025-2029 strategic plan of the National Employment Agency (ANPE), with the aim of strengthening and structuring the employment sector, with a particular focus on young people.

This plan, developed around clear strategic orientations, includes a budgeted action program as well as a monitoring and performance evaluation framework.

It relies on a collaborative approach, involving all stakeholders in the labor market, to improve sector governance, facilitate access to decent and sustainable jobs, and develop a reliable information system on the labor market.

The Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Employment Promotion, Modeste Kérékou, has been tasked with overseeing the effective implementation of this plan, which aims to better support young people in their professional integration and to stimulate the creation of opportunities nationwide.

With this initiative, Benin intends to sustainably structure its labor market while providing concrete responses to the challenges related to unemployment and youth.