BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: a 2025-2029 strategic plan to boost employment and support young people

Benin: a 2025-2029 strategic plan to boost employment and support young people

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Urbain Amègbédji, Directeur générale de l'Agence nationale de la promotion de l'emploi
Urbain Amègbédji, Directeur générale de l'Agence nationale de la promotion de l'emploi
- Publicité-

The Beninese government approved, at the Council of Ministers on September 24, 2025, the 2025-2029 strategic plan of the National Employment Agency (ANPE), with the aim of strengthening and structuring the employment sector, with a particular focus on young people.

This plan, developed around clear strategic orientations, includes a budgeted action program as well as a monitoring and performance evaluation framework.

It relies on a collaborative approach, involving all stakeholders in the labor market, to improve sector governance, facilitate access to decent and sustainable jobs, and develop a reliable information system on the labor market.

The Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Employment Promotion, Modeste Kérékou, has been tasked with overseeing the effective implementation of this plan, which aims to better support young people in their professional integration and to stimulate the creation of opportunities nationwide.

With this initiative, Benin intends to sustainably structure its labor market while providing concrete responses to the challenges related to unemployment and youth.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

Benin

Benin: ANDF denies any sale of land parcels and urges vigilance

Cameroon

U-17 Women’s World Cup: Morocco vs. Brazil, Ivory Coast vs. Spain, the full draw

Benin

World Cup 2026 (Q): several key Super Eagles players uncertain for Nigeria-Benin clash

VIEW ALL FEEDS