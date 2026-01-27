Benin – 2026 Baccalaureate: late registrants urged to take advantage of the final days of registration

The Directorate of the Baccalaureate Office (DOB) reminds candidates that registrations for the 2026 Baccalaureate session will end on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. This announcement appears in a statement published on January 17.

Candidates, as well as school principals and parents, are invited to submit their files before this deadline. For independent candidates residing in the Littoral and Atlantic departments, submission is at the CEG Gbégamey, while those in the interior of the country must report to the departmental directorates of secondary education.

The registration register had been open since Monday, December 15, 2025.
Required documents for registration
Duly completed and signed pre-registration form.

The DOB urges all candidates to scrupulously comply with these provisions in order to guarantee the validation of their registration.

