Astronomer: Caught on camera hugging the CEO, HR Director Kristin Cabot resigns

Celebrity
Par Angèle M. ADANLE
1 min.de temps de lecture
Kristin Cabot, HR Director of Astronomer, has resigned after being caught in the arms of CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert. This adultery scandal, caught by the “kiss cam” in front of thousands of spectators, has rattled the company and resulted in the departure of its two leaders.

The embarrassing saga that’s shaking the New York start-up Astronomer continues to make waves. After the resignation of CEO Andy Byron, it is now Kristin Cabot, human resources director, who is leaving her post. This decision comes less than two weeks after a video showing the two executives embracing and kissing in public at a Coldplay concert went viral on social media.

The scene, captured at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium by the infamous “kiss cam”, shed light on what many consider an extramarital affair. The spontaneous reaction of singer Chris Martin “Wow, look at these two! Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just really shy” only added fuel to the controversy. The images quickly set the internet ablaze, projecting the scandal beyond American borders.

A company in search of image repair

Married and father of two children, Andy Byron was initially put on leave by Astronomer’s board of directors before announcing his resignation. Since then, his wife Megan Kerrigan Byron has removed her last name from her online profiles and then deactivated her accounts.

As for Kristin Cabot, she was married to an entrepreneur in the spirits sector and had been recruited to Astronomer in November 2024 by Byron himself.

In a statement released on LinkedIn, Astronomer sought to reaffirm its commitment to its founding values, emphasizing the duty of exemplary behavior from its leaders. The company, specializing in data exploitation, has entrusted the interim management to Pete DeJoy, co-founder and director of products.

