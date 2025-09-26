BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml ANIP: ID desks opened in ten hospitals to make administrative procedures more accessible

ANIP: ID desks opened in ten hospitals to make administrative procedures more accessible

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
ANIP Bénin; @ La nation
- Publicité-

The National Agency for the Identification of Persons (ANIP) announced the opening of service desks in ten hospital centers in Benin.

The aim is to enable users to complete certain administrative procedures, such as birth registration or updating personal data, directly at the hospitals, which should improve access to these services.

Among the hospitals concerned are facilities in the south such as CNHU de Cotonou, Maternité Lagune, the Kowégbo center, the departmental hospital of Porto-Novo, the zonal hospital of Abomey-Calavi, and the Zou departmental hospital in Goho.

In the north, the centers concerned are the departmental hospital of Parakou, the zonal hospital of Natitingou, the Hôpital Ordre de Malte de Djougou, as well as the Departmental Hospital Center of Lokossa.

These service desks specifically allow birth registration, enrollment in the Register of Identification of Persons (RAVIP), and updates to the phone number, photo, and signature.

ANIP encourages hospital patients and visitors to use their visit to these health facilities to carry out these procedures, and provides a free phone number (7054) and an email address ([email protected]) for any questions or assistance.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

Benin

Benin: ANDF denies any sale of land parcels and urges vigilance

Cameroon

U-17 Women’s World Cup: Morocco vs. Brazil, Ivory Coast vs. Spain, the full draw

Benin

World Cup 2026 (Q): several key Super Eagles players uncertain for Nigeria-Benin clash

VIEW ALL FEEDS