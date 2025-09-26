ANIP: ID desks opened in ten hospitals to make administrative procedures more accessible

- Publicité-

The National Agency for the Identification of Persons (ANIP) announced the opening of service desks in ten hospital centers in Benin.

The aim is to enable users to complete certain administrative procedures, such as birth registration or updating personal data, directly at the hospitals, which should improve access to these services.

Among the hospitals concerned are facilities in the south such as CNHU de Cotonou, Maternité Lagune, the Kowégbo center, the departmental hospital of Porto-Novo, the zonal hospital of Abomey-Calavi, and the Zou departmental hospital in Goho.

In the north, the centers concerned are the departmental hospital of Parakou, the zonal hospital of Natitingou, the Hôpital Ordre de Malte de Djougou, as well as the Departmental Hospital Center of Lokossa.

These service desks specifically allow birth registration, enrollment in the Register of Identification of Persons (RAVIP), and updates to the phone number, photo, and signature.

ANIP encourages hospital patients and visitors to use their visit to these health facilities to carry out these procedures, and provides a free phone number (7054) and an email address ([email protected]) for any questions or assistance.