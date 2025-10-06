Abomey: an alleged duck thief found dead in a well in Djimè

A rather unusual scene shook the Djimè neighborhood in the commune of Abomey, in the Zou department.

Last Sunday night, around 3 a.m., a man suspected of stealing ducks was found dead in a well, still clutching in his hands the animal he is said to have tried to steal.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, it all began when residents heard suspicious noises among their poultry in the middle of the night. Awakened by the quacking of a duck, they discovered the next morning that the animal was missing and that abandoned shoes had been left at the scene.

Identifying their owner immediately aroused suspicion and led the neighborhood chief, Antonin Tassienon, to alert the police and launch a search.

But it was only a little later that the truth came out. A foul smell coming from a nearby well drew the attention of residents. When they approached, they made a macabre discovery: the body of the man suspected of theft lay at the bottom of the well, the missing duck still in his hand. Notified, firefighters and police quickly went to the scene to carry out the usual checks.

In Djimè, the case still leaves people stunned. Part tragedy, part warning, this story serves as a reminder that even minor offenses can have tragic outcomes.