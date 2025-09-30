Nutrition: What Benin Expects from the International Conference in Cotonou

Cotonou hosted the International Conference on Nutrition on September 27 and 28, 2025. In officially launching the event, the Beninese president listed his expectations.

Indeed, for the Beninese government, this event is not just a scientific and diplomatic meeting, but above all a strategic opportunity to advance its priorities in public health and development.

In the speech he delivered to officially open the proceedings, Patrice Talon, head of state and head of government of Benin, listed the following expectations:

Benin’s expectations

-The first stated expectation is the mobilization of substantial financial resources.

According to the authorities, the fight against malnutrition requires heavy and sustained investments. The country hopes that the roundtable scheduled in Cotonou will convince technical and financial partners to commit more and for the long term.

-Highlight achievements and attract new supporters

Benin also wants to spotlight the progress made in recent years in reducing malnutrition in order to strengthen its credibility on the international stage.

By showcasing its advances, the government intends to rally new support, similar to what has been done in other countries like Vietnam, whose experience will be shared during the panels.

-Make nutrition a pillar of development

Beyond financial issues, the executive places nutrition at the heart of its sustainable development strategy. President Patrice Talon sees nutrition not only as a public health issue but also as a determining factor for productivity, social equity and economic growth.

-Raise awareness and engage the population

Finally, the government is counting on the Nutrition Village, planned at the Place de l’Amazone, to raise awareness directly among the population.

The objective is to make Beninese people understand that the fight against malnutrition is not solely the responsibility of the State or its partners, but a collective responsibility that also involves families, producers and local communities.