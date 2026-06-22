CRIET: new referral in the case of the woman tortured in Ekpè

Scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2026, in front of the CRIET, the hearing in the case of the woman who was tortured and then burned in Ekpè could not take place. The reason is the absence of one of the accused and several defense attorneys. The case has been postponed to July 17.

The case of the woman who was a victim of torture and burns in Ekpè, in the commune of Sèmè-Podji, has taken a new judicial turn. Meeting on Friday, June 19, 2026, the Criminal Chamber of the Court for the Suppression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) decided to postpone the case to July 17, 2026.

According to Bip radio, this postponement is due to the absence of one of the accused as well as several lawyers appointed to represent the defendants. Therefore, discussions on the substance of the case could not start.

This is the third postponement since the trial began on May 15. The first hearing resulted in a postponement to June 5, then another to June 19, without any substantive discussions taking place.

The case deeply shocked public opinion in Benin after a video was shared on social media showing a 38-year-old woman tied up, suspended over a fire, and subjected to severe violence. Accused of stealing a mobile phone by her alleged assailants, she reportedly endured exceptionally brutal acts of torture.

From her hospital bed, the victim provided a heart-wrenching testimony. She recounted being tied by her hands and feet before being suspended over the fire. The doctors who treated her noted numerous physical injuries as well as significant psychological trauma requiring specialized support.

In this case, six men are being prosecuted, notably for rape, intentional bodily harm, and for recording and disseminating images related to the commission of an offense. During their appearance before the CRIET, all six defendants pleaded not guilty.

Unless there is another postponement, the case will return before the special jurisdiction on July 17, when discussions may finally open on the substance of this case, which continues to provoke strong emotions among the population.