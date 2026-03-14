Calavi: a poultry farmer jailed in Ouèdo by his employer for stealing chickens

In Abomey-Calavi, a poultry farmer appears before the court for alleged chicken theft at the farm where he worked. The case, heard on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, has been postponed to the end of the month, while the defendant returns to custody.



A poultry farmer appeared before the Abomey-Calavi court to answer charges of chicken theft at a farm located in Ouèdo, where he was employed and housed. The events allegedly occurred on the night of January 2–3, 2026.

On the stand, the plaintiff, owner of the farm, testified that his employee had alerted him to a supposed chicken theft.

Upon arrival at the scene, he said he had found, after inventory, the disappearance of 255 birds. A few days later, 143 more chickens would also have disappeared from the farm.

When questioned about this second loss, the poultry farmer explained to his employer that the poultry had died, but he could not provide proof.

Explanations deemed unconvincing by the farm owner, who also says that, after the defendant’s dismissal, people showed up on the site to buy chickens, even though no authorization to sell had been given.

Charged with theft, the poultry farmer, currently detained, denied the accusations against him. At the hearing, he maintained that the 143 chickens had died and were not stolen. The plaintiff joined as civil party and is demanding the sum of 429,000 CFA francs, corresponding to the estimated value of the 143 missing birds, set at 3,000 CFA francs per unit.

After hearing the various parties, the Abomey-Calavi court decided to adjourn the case to March 31, 2026 for the continuation of the proceedings. While awaiting this new hearing, the defendant was remanded in custody according to Libre Express.