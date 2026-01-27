Home Company Benin: what the latest Instad data say about living conditions

Benin: what the latest Instad data say about living conditions

An integrated survey on household living conditions, conducted by Instad in the recent period, sheds light on several structural realities of the country with regard to poverty, access to social services, and the labor market.

L'Institut national de la statistique et de la démographie (INStaD). @Instad.bj