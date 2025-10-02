Benin: the MEMP officially launches distribution of school kits with the support of its partners

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, the Kpassakanmè public primary school, in the commune of Lalo (southern Benin), hosted the official launch ceremony for the school kit distribution campaign for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Led by the Ministry of Nursery and Primary Education (MEMP), this initiative aims to strengthen access to education and improve children’s learning conditions at school. An initiative supported by a strong partnership

Educo distributes 11,000 school kits across two departments

As part of this national campaign, Educo will distribute 11,000 complete school bags and kits to benefit children in the Borgou (north of the country) and the Littoral (which is home to the economic capital, Cotonou) departments. This support will help reduce educational inequalities and ensure that every child can start the academic year in good conditions.

A shared commitment to the right to education

The Lalo ceremony brought together government representatives, local authorities, technical and financial partners, as well as beneficiary communities. All praised the scope of this initiative, which underscores the importance of cooperation and partnership in promoting the right to education.

True to their respective missions, the MEMP and its partners affirm that every child has the right to a quality education, an essential condition for their development and for Benin’s future. As Educo reminds in its vision: “To educate is to heal.”

An example of successful synergy

By combining their efforts, the MEMP and the technical and financial partners demonstrate that bringing together skills and resources is an effective way to build a more inclusive, equitable, and promising educational environment for the children of Benin.