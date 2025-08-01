Benin: Patrice Talon extends a hand to the youth, but with closed ears

- Advertisement -

Less than a year away from the end of his last term, Benin’s President Patrice Talon invited young people to an unprecedented public discussion at the Republic Palace. The event, held on July 28, 2025, intended to be participatory, convivial, and educational. However, behind this apparent openness, several blind spots persist, and some governance choices remain hard to defend in line with the articulated expectations.

From the first minutes, Patrice Talon took dominance over the format, turning the dialogue exercise into a long monologue. Willingly didactic and often professorial, he unfolded his vision of development with the confidence of a captain who knows his course. But in striving to explain, he also overlooked, as this “lecture-master” attitude occasionally eclipsed the original intention: to listen.

A top-down pedagogy, more than a genuine exchange

When asked about job insecurity, the Head of State preferred to defend a policy of labor market deregulation. For him, protecting jobs would harm competitiveness and scare off investors. According to him, the priority should be massive job creation through private investment, even if it means relaxing certain protections for employees. For the president, “It is better to deregulate employment to create jobs than to regulate employment to create none.” He acknowledged, however, that employee security also goes hand in hand with the quality of their services and competition between employers in a dynamic environment.

An attitude that relegates social guarantees to the background and obscures a reality: in Benin, growth does not create enough decent jobs, let alone sustainable ones.

Instead of acknowledging these warning signs, the president has, in most cases, reformulated them to better integrate them into his argumentative logic. At no point does he seriously question the direction of his economic policies. On the contrary, he justifies them point by point, even if it means trivializing certain social sacrifices.

He defends an economy where the quality of the employee must guarantee their stability and not the right; where laws must above all protect investors and not balance social relations. A clear ideological positioning but one that ignores a well-know reality. That the majority of college graduates do not have access to entrepreneurship, and struggle to find a first job, let alone a worthy one.

A belated mea culpa on professional training

The president admitted not being able to implement his ambitious plan for technical and professional training. He even presented it as his “greatest frustration”. He regretted that this ambition was not prioritized earlier in his terms, even if, he reassured, “everything is ready today” for the construction of about sixty technical schools throughout the country. A reform he hopes to see deployed in the next 18 to 24 months, with the goal of having 7 out of 10 young people trained in a practical profession by 2035.

But this admission raises another question: Why wait until the end of two terms to implement such a crucial reform? If “everything is ready” today, what were the previous governments doing since 2016? This delay is less a fatality than a political choice, perhaps dictated by other priorities, less visible in the immediacy, but more politically profitable.

Candide Azannaï, Boni Yayi, and a discourse of sovereignty with variable geometry

Referring to his former ally Candide Azannaï, Talon made an attempt at appeasement. “I suffer from our disagreement,” he said. He asserts hope for reconciliation “the day after” his departure from power. A rare admission in Benin’s political arena, but revealing a lot. For even if Talon concedes the pain of a breakup, he never revisits the reasons for this political fracture. The same ambiguous posture when it came to Boni Yayi, whom he did not name but whose party, Les Démocrates, was mentioned several times in the discussions.

These signals, although loaded with emotion, come late. Because the fractures are there. And when a young person asks him to show mercy towards certain prisoners, his response wavers between empathy and refusal to yield to what he calls “the systematization of political pardon”. A stance that contrasts with the expectations of easing tensions.

Also, Patrice Talon advocates for strong sovereignty. “Independence is paying out of your own pocket,” he says. But this national pride does not sit well in an economic environment where electricity, water, or internet remains unaffordable. And when justifying these tariffs by the need to repay debt or to maintain infrastructures, he forgets a fundamental truth: that sovereignty is also guaranteeing access to basic services at a lower cost and not just showing budgetary discipline.

On several occasions, Talon stressed the need for political parties to work together, even calling to “move beyond the commonplace pro-government versus opposition clichés.” Behind this call for national harmony hides a more complex reality. The electoral reforms he was proud of make access to representation increasingly challenging for independent entities. The current electoral code does not promote diversity but solidifies a politically controlled political landscape.