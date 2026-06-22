Benin: Oak International School celebrates its class of 2026, “forged by challenges and ready for victory.”

In an atmosphere filled with emotion and pride, the Oak International School (OIS) celebrated its Class of 2026 graduation on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at the Françoise’s Garden event hall in Cotonou. In front of a large audience made up of parents, teachers, and personalities from the educational world, the new graduates turned an important page in their academic journey. Under the theme “Forged by Challenges, Ready for Victory”, the ceremony was an opportunity to acknowledge years of effort, resilience, and success, while encouraging the recipients to approach the future with ambition and confidence.

A packed hall, proud families, and graduates looking toward the future. The emotion was palpable this Sunday, June 21, 2026, at the Françoise’s Garden event hall in Cotonou, where the Oak International School (OIS) celebrated its Class of 2026 graduation. Parents, teachers, educational officials, and distinguished guests were present to support the recipients in this symbolic moment marking the end of a cycle and the opening of a new chapter. Under the theme “Forged by Challenges, Ready for Victory”, the ceremony honored several years of effort, perseverance, and success.

“We did not arrive here alone”

Officially opening the ceremony, the class representative, Obad Abinyinkou, emphasized the significance of this event for the new graduates. “We are not just celebrating a ceremony; we are celebrating the end of an important stage of our life and the promising beginning of our future,” he declared in front of an enthusiastic audience.

The young graduate also paid tribute to the families and teachers who supported the students throughout their journey. “We did not arrive here alone,” he insisted before thanking the parents for their trust and the teachers for their constant support. As the graduates prepare to take different paths, he delivered a strong message to his peers: “Stay curious, stay resilient, and, above all, stay kind.”

A call to turn degrees into opportunities

The guest of honor at the ceremony, Ms. Sènan Flore GODJO, the Regional Director of Secondary Education, commended the efforts made by students, families, and the school administration. “Today is a day of joy and relief,” she stated, highlighting that this achievement rewards years of hard work and support.

For the educational leader, this graduation is primarily a bridge to the working life. “This ceremony marks the end of a first step. A new phase begins now: that of professional integration and the application of acquired skills,” she said. She also expressed the hope that this education quickly leads to concrete opportunities: “I wish that this degree does not remain tucked away in a drawer, but that it quickly opens doors to the job market.”

A generation prepared to face the challenges of tomorrow

A particularly moving moment of the ceremony, Mr. Amoussoukpèvi’s speech recalled the journey since the early days of school. “This ceremony today is not an arrival, but a departure. It is not the end of a journey; it is the beginning of a new chapter,” he stated amidst applause.

Reflecting on the class theme, he urged the graduates to view difficulties as opportunities for growth. “The tough exams, sleepless nights of study, moments of doubt, disappointments, and efforts made have prepared you to become stronger,” he stressed. For him, success is not just about obtaining a diploma: “The true victory lies in becoming the best version of yourself.”

The OIS Director General, Ayodedji Fajemirokun, emphasized the educational mission of the institution, centered on preparing students for the challenges of the contemporary world. “At OIS, our mission has never been to remove all obstacles from your path. Our mission has been to prepare you to face them,” she explained.

Addressing the graduates directly, she applauded their development: “Today, I see you confident, capable, mature, and ready to take a new step in your life.” She ultimately urged the young people to remain resilient, curious, and principled in their future choices. “You are not just graduates. You are a generation forged by challenges and prepared for victory.”

The inspiring testimony of the class spokesperson

On behalf of the graduates, Chablis Maryse Yvonne delivered a particularly inspiring personal testimony. Reflecting on her own difficulties, she shared: “I remember taking the entrance exam for this school twice. At the time, I did not master English like some of you. It felt almost impossible.”

Her journey became the symbol of the perseverance championed throughout the ceremony. “We, the Class of 2026, are the living testament that hard work, perseverance in the face of challenges, seizing opportunities, and having a clear vision can lead to success,” she stated. Before concluding, she encouraged the younger ones to believe in their potential: “Have faith in yourself and show the world what you are capable of.”

A page turns, a future to build

At the end of this very festive ceremony, marked notably by a remarkable artistic performance by the 4th grade students that captivated the audience, the Class of 2026 of Oak International School celebrated much more than a graduation. They celebrated years of learning, self-overcoming, and personal growth.

Now, the focus is on the future. Universities, professional careers, and new challenges await these young graduates who leave OIS with a shared message in mind: to be “forged by challenges and ready for victory.”





