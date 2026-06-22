Benin: here are the official dates for Gaani 2026

The Imperial Court of Nikki has made public the dates for the Donkonrou and Gaani 2026. These two major traditional celebrations of Borgou will take place in June and August, respectively, in accordance with ancestral rites.

The Imperial Court of Nikki has announced the official dates for the major traditional festivals of Borgou for the year 2026. The information was made public following the weekly Council of Ministers chaired by His Imperial Highness Séro Torou Tuko Sari of Nikki.

According to the published calendar, the Donkonrou, which marks the traditional New Year, will begin on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, with the unveiling of the sacred drums. Wednesday, June 24, will be dedicated to the traditional fire throwing, one of the most symbolic moments of this celebration. The festivities for this first stage will conclude on Thursday, June 25, with the Kayessi ceremony.

Considered a period of renewal and purification, the Donkonrou opens the cycle of major cultural celebrations of Borgou each year.

A few weeks later, it will be time for the Gaani, one of the most important identity festivals in northern Benin. The unveiling of the sacred drums is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2026. The main celebration of the Gaani will take place on Wednesday, August 26, followed by the Kayessi ceremony scheduled for Thursday, August 27.

A true symbol of unity and cohesion, the Gaani brings together each year the Baatonu, Boo, and several allied communities around the cultural values and traditions inherited from their ancestors. The event also attracts numerous visitors who come to discover the richness of Borgou’s cultural heritage.