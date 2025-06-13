Benin: 4 cybercriminals arrested this Friday by the CNIN

- Publicité-

The National Digital Investigation Center (CNIN) led by Ouanilo Médégan Fagla arrested four cybercriminals, two in Cotonou and two others in Porto-Novo, on Friday, June 13, 2025.

These arrests are part of a rigorous plan deployed to curb the growing digital attacks targeting citizens, businesses, and even public institutions.

This CNIN operation, conducted on the ground by specialized units, followed thorough investigations and precise digital surveillance. The information gathered allowed the identification and location of the suspects, now in the hands of justice.

The four individuals will be presented to CRIET (Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism) during the week of June 16. It is this jurisdiction that will determine their preventive detention or any other measure, depending on the severity of the alleged offenses.

CNIN’s Call to the Public

In an official communiqué, the CNIN calls for increased vigilance from the public and emphasizes the importance of reporting any form of cyber fraud or online fraudulent activity. The center invites all victims or witnesses to report incidents through the official channel:

📧 [email protected]

The CNIN reminds that cybersecurity is everyone’s business and that citizen contribution is essential to thwart the increasingly sophisticated schemes of digital scammers.