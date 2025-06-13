BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: 4 cybercriminals arrested this Friday by the CNIN

Benin: 4 cybercriminals arrested this Friday by the CNIN

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Image d'illustration @Evantail.be
- Publicité-

The National Digital Investigation Center (CNIN) led by Ouanilo Médégan Fagla arrested four cybercriminals, two in Cotonou and two others in Porto-Novo, on Friday, June 13, 2025.

These arrests are part of a rigorous plan deployed to curb the growing digital attacks targeting citizens, businesses, and even public institutions.

This CNIN operation, conducted on the ground by specialized units, followed thorough investigations and precise digital surveillance. The information gathered allowed the identification and location of the suspects, now in the hands of justice.

The four individuals will be presented to CRIET (Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism) during the week of June 16. It is this jurisdiction that will determine their preventive detention or any other measure, depending on the severity of the alleged offenses.

CNIN’s Call to the Public

In an official communiqué, the CNIN calls for increased vigilance from the public and emphasizes the importance of reporting any form of cyber fraud or online fraudulent activity. The center invites all victims or witnesses to report incidents through the official channel:
📧 [email protected]

The CNIN reminds that cybersecurity is everyone’s business and that citizen contribution is essential to thwart the increasingly sophisticated schemes of digital scammers.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: Théodore Holo rules out any postponement of general elections due to insecurity

Benin

Benin: A man found dead in a water retention area in Porto-Novo

Ivory Coast

“I didn’t just hear about it, I lived it,” Kerozen shares the miracle of the Virgin Mary in his life.

Mali

Mali: Assimi Goïta’s mandate extended until 2030

Benin

Benin: Julien Kandé Kansou placed under arrest warrant, here are the charges

Benin

Benin: Singer Oluwa Kemy becomes a mom for the second time (video)

Benin

Brouille Axel Merryl – Kim Makosso: Maa Bio’s Sharp Advice to End It

Ivory Coast

Côte d’Ivoire – 2025 election: a delegation from the African Union visits Laurent Gbagbo

Benin

Wafu Cup U20 Ghana 2025 Prep: Draw between U20 Éperviers and Guépards

Ivory Coast

Tidjane Thiam at RHDP: “I have no Ivorian blood on my hands” (video)

VIEW ALL FEEDS